Guber: Kaduna PDP women protest Uba Sani’s victory

Women in Kaduna State loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in Saturday’s governorship poll, yesterday took to the streets in protest against the outcome of the election. Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 730,002 votes to beat PDP’s Ashiru, who scored 719,196 votes. The women alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was biased in the conduct of the election, insisting Ashiru won. Addressing journalists during the protest in Kaduna, former Kaduna State PDP Women Leader, Hafsat Medina said the party would challenge the results in court.

She said there were infractions in the manuallycollated data the INEC used to declare the APC the winner of the election. According to her, they are asking INEC to review the results. Medina said: “It was INEC that created IREV intending to use the platform to promote credible elections. INEC collected over N300 billion in taxpayers’ money to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

“But what we have seen so far is nothing to write home about. The question is what is the essence of transmitting the results from the polling units? Is it not for the results to be verifiable and if you are contesting what is presented to you, then, you can simply refer to the server? “This is so unbecoming of INEC and it is not what Nigerians are going to take lightly. We will use all available legal means to reclaim our mandate.

“Already, the party is taking the matter to the court but before then, we have to express our dismay at what has happened because we cannot continue to accept what this government is doing to us. We are confident of reclaiming our stolen mandate because the facts are there. Look at what happened in Adamawa with a lesser margin than what we have in Kaduna. “We are also aware that sometimes when they declare an election inconclusive, they may want to use the power of incumbency to rob the opposition, but, at least, it will show that they are following the rule of engagement. “So, it simply means the INEC is subjective and serves the purpose of the ruling party. It is not transparent and we cannot continue to take this. Now, we are writing a petition to the INEC to review Kaduna’s result because it has the power to do so.”

