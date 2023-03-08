Guber: Makinde seeks religious bodies’ support

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday sought the support of religious bodies in his re-election bid as well as the success of all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. Makinde, represented at the meeting with traditional, Islamic and Christian leaders by his Executive Assistant on Administration Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, was aimed at ensuring a peaceful election. He said: “Elections will come and go. Our desire is to remain as one united, undivided and closely- knitted people after the whole exercise is over. “I commend the leadership being provided by our religious leaders towards ensuring that there is peace and harmony in our land, particularly among the various people of faith in Oyo State. “We have called for this meeting today with a view to appealing further to the faith communities, through our leaders, across the length and breadth of Oyo State to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that we have enjoyed since the beginning of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde until now.”
