Guber: Makinde seeks religious bodies’ support

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday sought the support of religious bodies in his re-election bid as well as the success of all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. Makinde, represented at the meeting with traditional, Islamic and Christian leaders by his Executive Assistant on Administration Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, was aimed at ensuring a peaceful election. He said: “Elections will come and go. Our desire is to remain as one united, undivided and closely- knitted people after the whole exercise is over. “I commend the leadership being provided by our religious leaders towards ensuring that there is peace and harmony in our land, particularly among the various people of faith in Oyo State. “We have called for this meeting today with a view to appealing further to the faith communities, through our leaders, across the length and breadth of Oyo State to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that we have enjoyed since the beginning of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde until now.”

Our Reporters

Ize-Iyamu alleges Obaseki seeking N20bn loan to fund campaign

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Godwin Obaseki to obtain N20 billion bond loan from financial institutions to pursue his secondterm ambition after allegedly draining the state treasury. In a statement signed by Mr. John […]
JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Backs Calls For Public Execution Of Hanifa’s Killer

Posted on Author Reporter

  First Lady, Aisha Buhari has endorsed the call for the execution of Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Academy in Kawaji, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Tanko, proprietor of the school, has confessed killing the innocent child with rat poison. He had dismembered and buried her secretly at one of the branches […]
Igbo group sues FG over $22.7bn loan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Piqued by an alleged marginalization and exclusion of South-East geopolitical zone in foreign borrowing plans, an Igbo pressure group, Southeast Response Team (SERT), has dragged the Federal Government to ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.   The group is alleging exclusion, discrimination and outright neglect in the distribution of development projects […]

