Guber Poll: Abia PDP Candidate Distances Self From Violent Campaign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe has distanced himself from the violent campaign of party members and supporters in the state.

Ahiwe, who spoke with Daily Telegraph correspondent via chat said, “I dissociate myself completely from any pro-violent group.”

It would be recalled that Ahiwe was elected as the governorship candidate of PDP after the death of Prof. Uche Ikonne this year.

Ikonne, who was actually the elected candidate of PDP in the state died early this year in Abuja.

But in the video sighted by our correspondent, the speaker who was wearing the T-shirt with Ahiwe’s photograph said, “We have done one campaign and we will do another one with some vehicles and videoing; we would have enough sound and there must be noise and we need to tell everybody that this place belongs to us.

“I am saying that you do not have two first male children in a family and if you do something would happen. I am telling you that nobody should be afraid, instead that it would not work, we will make sacrifices with a human being; instead that it would not work, we will behead a human’s head.

“We have asked the gods and we have asked human beings and they have assured us that it would work out. The person that would pay dearly is the person who wants to stand in our way, we will use his intestine for a meal.

“What l am telling you people is that you should go and relax, the money that we will use would be made available, the poisonous substance that we will use that has been kept under the bed, thunderstorms that would kill people have been prepared, l am telling you that it is not the dead that would come here to fight for us.

“What we are saying is that every young man, whatever you have and anyway you know … There is nothing you do on this journey that you will not come back because we are prepared, even more than in 2015 and if we miss it now we will regret it forever but we will not allow that.”

Reacting to the violent campaign video when contacted, Ahiwe said, “My brother thanks for your interest in my campaign, whoever knows me will tell you that I am a very peaceful man.”

