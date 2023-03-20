Guber Poll: Abiodun, Makinde, AbdulRasaq, Buni, Yahaya return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared some governors seeking re-election as winners of Saturday’s governorship election held across the country. The results declared in Ogun State showed that incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election after polling 276,298 votes. Abiodun defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, who polled 262,383 votes and 12 other candidates. In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde was declared the winner of the exercise. The PDP candidate polled 563,756 votes to beat his close rival Teslim Folarin of the APC who scored 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party (AP) scored 38,357 votes.

Adelabu, who came third in the election, has already congratulated Governor Makinde. He said the victory was a call to do more and serve the people diligently. He said: “Election has come and gone and we should all go back to our normal daily lives like I always say. It is my strong belief that election should not be a do-ordie affair, as God changes times and seasons, he enthrones and dethrones kings according to his wish. God’s time is the best.” Likewise, the incumbent Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has also won his re-election.

The APC governor polled 273,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Shuaib Abdullahi of the PDP, who polled 155,490 votes. In Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni of the APC has won his re-election bid polling 317,113 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP who scored 104,259. While in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of the APC was declared the winner of the election. He scored 342,821 to defeat PDP’s Jibrin Barde who scored 233,131, while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate Khamisu Mailantarki scored 19,861. Apart from the governors seeking re-elections that have won their reelection bids, the fate of some of their colleagues like Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa states are still hanging.

But results so far declared from ward and local government collation centres from the states indicated that the governors stand good chances of winning their re-election bids. Apart from Adamawa State where the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani is giving Governor Fintiri a serious fight in the race. So far, APC is in an early lead in Lagos, Borno and Nasarawa states while PDP is leading in Bauchi. The PDP has already won Akwa Ibom State. The candidate of the party, Pastor Umo Eno, polled a total of 356,346 votes to defeat his opponents of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and APC who scored a total of 136,262 and 129,602 respectively. But states like Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Sokoto and Rivers remain battlegrounds. The outgoing governors in most of these states are struggling to ensure that their preferred candidates and cronies take over from them.

Like this: Like Loading...