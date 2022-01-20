News

Guber poll: ADC credible alternative for Ekiti – Oluyede

An Ekiti State governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Olumayokun Oluyede, has said the party will be an alternative for the people in the June 18 election. Oluyede, who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, regretted that governance in the state had not improved people’s lives of the people since 1996. He said: “Ekiti has everything; there are abundant human and material resources. I will turn the state around when I become governor in October this year.” The aspirant condemned the state’s dependence on federal allocation, in spite of the abundant resources in Ekiti.

 

