News

Guber Poll: APC, INEC manipulations denied us victory in 20 states –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of denying it victory in 20 states in Saturday’s governorship election. The party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu said at a press conference in Abuja yesterday that from the results obtained by the party and independent observers directly from the polling units, the PDP recorded a sweeping victory in most of the states where the election was held. The main opposition party claimed that the results announced by INEC did not reflect what took place on the field.

Ayu alleged that INEC officials connived with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security officials “to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories”. He added: “Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC. This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice.” The chairman stated that the same scenario already played out in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states, and alleged that in those states, INEC used security officials to tip electoral victories in favour of the APC.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lori-Ogbebor seeks Okowa’s intervention over Ijaw-Itsekiri crisis

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Civil rights activist, Rita Lori-Ogebor, has urged Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to immediately intervene in the brewing crisis between Ijaw and Itsekiri communities over the ownership of the land in which an oil spill recently occurred. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos office, Ogbebor, who is the Igba of Warri Kingdom, said she was reacting […]
News

Why I suspended Oshiomhole from Ward 10 in Edo – Chairman

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State and the man behind the controversial suspension of immediate past National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in his ward 10, Etsako West Council Area of the state, Stephen Oshawo, yesterday said he has no regret taking that decision. Oshawo’s action had contributed to Oshiomhole […]
News

2023: APC debunks report on primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted report about fixing a date for its primaries, insisting no decision has been taken on the issue. Reports on social media had claimed the ruling party had fixed April 30 for the primaries. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, however, said the […]

Leave a Reply