Guber Poll: APC, INEC manipulations denied us victory in 20 states –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of denying it victory in 20 states in Saturday’s governorship election. The party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu said at a press conference in Abuja yesterday that from the results obtained by the party and independent observers directly from the polling units, the PDP recorded a sweeping victory in most of the states where the election was held. The main opposition party claimed that the results announced by INEC did not reflect what took place on the field.

Ayu alleged that INEC officials connived with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security officials “to swindle the PDP out of its deserving electoral victories”. He added: “Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC. This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice.” The chairman stated that the same scenario already played out in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states, and alleged that in those states, INEC used security officials to tip electoral victories in favour of the APC.

Like this: Like Loading...