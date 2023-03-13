Guber Poll: Bode George asks Yakubu to sack INEC ICT director, Odubiyi

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Bode George has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu to remove the commission’s Director of ICT, Mr Femi Odubiyi. In a statement, he said Odubiyi is a former Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State and a close associate of President-elect Bola Tinubu. He said INEC’s ICT unit is too critical a department to be headed by a close associate of a politician with interest.

The ex-military chief said: “Today, millions of Nigerians are disputing the outcome of the February 25 presidential election and some candidates are already in court. BVAS and IReV are very critical in the legal process that is going on. “Nigerians are already asking Prof. Mahmood Yakubu how did this man, a former Commissioner in Lagos State, find his way into INEC, not just any Department but a critical one like ICT? “That department is very sensitive. Why should a follower of a presidential candidate be deployed to man a sensitive department like ICT in an election year?

“How did he even get his way into INEC? Do we have acolytes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other candidates heading other departments in INEC? Nigerians need to know. “Was there no background check by security agents before this man was chosen to head ICT? “How do we want the world to look at us when somebody close to a presidential candidate decides what goes on in the ICT Department? Now that other candidates are in court, is this not the time for this fellow to be redeployed? Who appointed him and when was he appointed? Nigerians need to know.”

Like this: Like Loading...