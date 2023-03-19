Guber poll conduct, complete sham – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections were marred by thuggery, violence and voter suppression. The National Chairman Julius Abure, in a statement, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of partisanship, and said the claim of technology glitch by the commission during the February 25 presidential election was (an)”ochestrated plot to favour a particular political party and candidate.” Abure said people were prevented from going to vote for candidates of their choice, during the governorship election, especially supporters of opposition parties. “There were also incidences of ballot snatching, intimidation of voters and high level of vote buying. These electoral crimes were very visible in Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Delta and several other states,” he stated. The National Chairman said people have lost faith in the electoral process, which he blamed on voter apathy witnessed in the governorship and House of Assembly elections. ”

They sincerely believe that it was not worth it after what happened on February 25, where the mandate given to the LP was stolen. “People believe that their votes will not count anymore. So INEC has succeeded in mismanaging all the gains that we have made in the electoral reforms,” Abure added. He alleged that the Rivers State government used state officials to harass voters while one of LP supporters was shot in Enugu.

“In Lagos, the APC sponsored thugs invaded polling units where our candidate has huge supporters. In Edo State, the thugs had a free day, unleashing maximum violence. It is very chaotic across the nation and it is very unfortunate. “Security agencies look the other way when there are violence. It is very apparent that even the security agencies are equally compromised. “We are very far from true democracy.

The wishes and aspirations of the people have been defeated. What we have on Nigeria is civilian dictatorship,” the National Chairman said. He called for the cancellation of results from the polling units were voter intimidation and other forms of crisis were witnessed, and for the Inspector General of Police to fish out police officers who allegedly compromised in the election.

