Guber poll: Deputy Campaign DG Urges INEC To Declare APC Winner Of Kebbi

The Deputy Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign in Kebbi State, Abubakar Gari Malam, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately declare the APC candidate, Nasiru Idris, Kauran Gwandu as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

INEC’s Returning Officer Professor Yusuf Sa’idu had on Monday declared the results as inconclusive due to what he said was the cancellation of polling units in 20 of the state’s 21 local governments.

Speaking in Abuja, Malam, who is a retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs said, “Results from the elections showed that the APC candidate, Alhaji Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, pulled 388,258, while his closest rival, PDP candidate Major General Aminu Bande (retd) polled 342,980 votes.

“There is no need to declare the elections inconclusive. Our candidate won fair and square.

“He is leading with 45,278. In some states, candidates were declared winners when the margin was a fraction of that. There is no need for a supplementary election.

“INEC cancelled elections in some polling units because of over-voting and violence. Remember the PDP candidate’s wife heads a department in INEC. It was also PDP that triggered violence in some of the polling units because they know they are our strongholds. Despite PDP’s machinations, we are still very comfortably ahead.

“Even if it holds a supplementary election, we are confident of increasing our margin of victory because all the areas where the polls were cancelled are our strongholds. I urge INEC to immediately declare our candidate as the winner of the election so that the people of Kebbi state, like those of other states, will have peace of mind and go about their normal lives.”

