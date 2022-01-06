Guber poll: Don’t allow opportunists take over governance in Ekiti – Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has warned voters to reject those he described as ‘political opportunists’ in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship poll. In his New Year’s message yesterday, the cleric also urged the parties for the polls to conduct credible primaries to prevent bloodshed. He said: “There must not be room for political opportunists and one-off politicians to take over our dear state. We need a God-fearing, positiveoriented and competent person as governor of our dear state, that is, a pure Omoluabi.” Ajakaye urged politicians not to buy votes and the voters to reject any candidate, saying those indulging in such should always be treated as “criminals”. “I also urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to be practically independent and organise free, fair and credible elections. Our dear state must not fail, our Nigeria must not fail,” he said.

