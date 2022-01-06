Guber poll: Don’t allow opportunists take over governance in Ekiti – Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has warned voters to reject those he described as ‘political opportunists’ in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship poll. In his New Year’s message yesterday, the cleric also urged the parties for the polls to conduct credible primaries to prevent bloodshed. He said: “There must not be room for political opportunists and one-off politicians to take over our dear state. We need a God-fearing, positiveoriented and competent person as governor of our dear state, that is, a pure Omoluabi.” Ajakaye urged politicians not to buy votes and the voters to reject any candidate, saying those indulging in such should always be treated as “criminals”. “I also urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to be practically independent and organise free, fair and credible elections. Our dear state must not fail, our Nigeria must not fail,” he said.
Nigeria needs mercenaries to defeat Boko Haram –Gov
Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has asked the Federal Government to consider the recruitment of foreign mercenaries to help in tackling the worsening insecurity challenge posed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East. Zulum made the suggestion when he received a Federal Government delegation that visited […]
Ikpeazu launches new anti-crime agency
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu yesterday officially launched Abia State Crime Prevention and Management System (CPAMS) in Umuahia, the state capital. Ikpeazu in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said his desire to make Abia the safest state in the country and create an ambience that would encourage free […]
Nigeria needs peace to develop, grow –Obaseki, Bishop Kure, others
Friends, associates and politicians drawn from across the country yesterday converged on Benin, the Edo State capital, as the state government and ruling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rolled out a red carpet at thanksgiving service to mark the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office. The ceremony, held at […]
