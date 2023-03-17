Guber Poll: DSS arrests 2 in Kano over alleged incitement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of two suspects “for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State”. In a statement yesterday by spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency accused the suspects – Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu – of using various social media platforms to share recorded messages instigating violent attacks on opposition as well as security officials The DSS said an unnamed political party in a North West state has threatened to occupy offices of designated security agencies on March 18. It said: “Apart from storming the security locations, supporters of the said party have concluded arrangements to undertake a protest march in the metropolis, on Election Day.

“In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly election in the state. “As a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organize a protest march in the metropolis as well as storm offices of some of the security agencies on March 16 in solidarity for the suspects.” While calling on those concerned to retrace their steps and toe the line of law and order, the body declared its readiness to deal with subversive elements. It said: “While the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.

“The DSS assures that it will not idly watch misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state. The leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during and after the scheduled election.”

