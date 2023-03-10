2023 Elections Politics

Guber Poll: Ebonyi PDP Decries Incessant Suits

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has decried the incessant suits for the governorship election.

The party accused the suspended Chairman of the party in the state, Tochukwu Okorie of filing multiple suits at Abuja Federal High Court to frustrate the candidature of Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the candidate of the party for the governorship race.

The legal team of the governorship candidate led by Chief Murdi Erhenede disclosed this at a press briefing held in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

He said “we have observed with great dismay the use of the Nigerian Courts particularly the Federal High Court sitting at Abuja, by some unscrupulous members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebony State led by the suspended Chairman of the party in Ebony State Mr Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie.

“It is on record that Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii was duly nominated by the PDP as its Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, after a successful primary election of the party which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“However, after the said primary election, many pre-election matters, and appeals were filed challenging the candidature of Chief Odii.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria which is the apex Court of the land, later laid the matter to rest by affirming that Odii is the authentic Governorship candidate of the party in Ebony State in the forthcoming election.

“Shockingly, Mr Okorie and his cohorts have continued to file frivolous suits and shop for forums in various Courts, especially Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to obtain a kangaroo judgment against Chief Odii, and derail the electoral process.

“Worthy of note is the fact that the filing of those suits at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is in total disregard to the circular and directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, that all pre-election matters must be filed in the states where the cause of action arose.

“It is in light of the obvious abuse of the judicial process that we call for it press briefing/conference to inform the general public, especially the people of Ebony State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Judiciary especially the Federal High Court of Nigeria and the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party of the unlawful conducts of Okorie and his cohorts”.

