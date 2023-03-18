2023 Elections News

Guber Poll: Ebonyi Records Apathy

The ongoing governorship and state House of Assembly elections are recording a low turnout of voters in Ebonyi State, unlike the presidential and National Assembly elections that recorded a massive turnout of voters.

In most of the polling units visited by New Telegraph correspondent, few voters were seen exercising their franchise.

At the Amudo Primary School polling unit in the Ezza South local government area of the state, one of the voters, Paul Onyia attributed the apathy to difficulties of the voters in accessing their polling units because of a lack of logistics.

The situation was the same in the Orie Egbe market square polling unit in the local government when New Telegraph visited

But the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Benjamin Umezuruike who voted in his Onu Ofukuru polling unit, Umunaga ward 2 in Uburu community, Ohaozara local government area of the state, said he can’t determine if there is apathy at the poll until voting was concluded

He said, “so far so good. The turnout is so good for the governorship election. But I can’t compare the turnout with that of the presidential poll until the voting is concluded”.

Meanwhile, there were reports of ballot snatching in some areas of the state

In Umuezeokaha, Ezza North local government area of the state, thugs reportedly snatched the ballot box unchallenged.

In Omege and Ekka communities also in Ezza North local government area, the same ballot box snatching was recorded.

