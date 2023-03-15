News Top Stories

Guber Poll: Election a contest not war, INEC tells parties

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on political parties to rein in their supporters to refrain from acts of violence that may mar this weekend’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) yesterday, told the parties to see the elections as a contest and not a war. “There are also local elections involving keen contests. It is therefore important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not a war.

They should refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers,” he advised. Prof. Yakubu noted that unlike the February 25 elections that involved 470 constituencies, comprising one presidential, 109 senatorial districts and 360 House of Representatives seats, this weekend’s election will involve 1,021 constituencies, made up of 28 governorship and 993 State Assembly seats. “There will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect,” he stated. He disclosed that the Commission has held a virtual meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), where preparations for the state elections were discussed. The INEC Chairman called for improved security of men and materials during the elections, adding that the Commission’s state offices have made available to the Nigeria Police Force, “being the lead agency in election security, the delimitation details for both the governorship and State Assembly elections, including locations of polling units and collation centres. “On that basis, we expect a coordinated deployment plan in synergy with other security, intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies.” He said INEC was encouraged by the directive to state commands by the Inspector General of Police to handle all cases of electoral offences expeditiously. “We look forward to receiving the case files. We will immediately set up a legal team to handle such cases in earnest,” he assured.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) said the Federal Government is not envisaging any security threat during the elections but advised political parties to play by the rules. Monguno promised that security agencies would give INEC maximum support to conduct the elections and advised political gladiators to call their supporters to order.

