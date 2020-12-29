Politics

Guber poll: I felt betrayed, cheated by APC in 2019, Akintola

…Vows to contest again in 2023
An Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and one of the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Akintola, has said that he felt betrayed and cheated following the decision of the leaders of the party in the state to have a consensus candidate, thereby frustrating his ambition to contest.
Speaking to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, the legal icon, who insisted that he will still contest the guber election in 2023 on the platform of the APC, nevertheless urged the progressives family never to ignore the concept of ‘Omoluabi’ which according to him, was the hallmark of the founding fathers of the party.
Akintola, who likened his fate in the 2019 election to that of late Chief Bola Ige (SAN), said that he found himself in the same position, Bola Ige found himself in the Second Republic, remarking that progressive ideology has degenerated to the level that the truth cannot be spoken to the power again.
He said that he had done a lot for the Progressives family by installing sacked governors, but wondered why somebody (Chief Adebayo Adelabu, ex-CBN Deputy Governor) would join the party in April 2019 and receive the ticket of the party to contest in August.
His words: “I decided to quit partisan politics because I felt betrayed. I felt cheated. I found myself in the same tight corner late chief Bola Ige found himself in the Second Republic. I looked at myself and said with all I have done for the progressives, is this the way to pay me back?
“I was the first in this country to restore an impeached governor. Somebody joined our party in April and you made him candidate in August. Do you expect me to start clapping?” he queried.

