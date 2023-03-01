Guber Poll: Igbokwe Urges Igbo In Lagos To Vote APC, Sanwo-Olu En Masse

The apex leader of Ndigbo in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has appealed to Igbo in the state to vote en masse for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said they should also vote for other APC candidates in the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Igbokwe said the Igbo need to give the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu support base by voting for APC in the state.

Igbokwe, who is the special adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on drainages, warned the Igbos not to allow a repeat of the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

According to him, the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections was appalling, and there was a need to improve on the performance and give their best in the State and House of Assembly elections.

He said, “I believe we need to talk to our people on this forthcoming governorship election slated for March 11, formerly I wish to felicitate with our leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, likewise, I salute the courage of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“We thank God the election did not generate into crisis. We need to support the President-elect to make him have a political base in Lagos State, on March 11, you need to go out en-mass to vote for all APC candidates so that the President-elect can have a quality base.”

Igbokwe urged the Igbo that the March 11 election should be devoid of sentiment. He said he knew the February 25 election was influenced by religious sentiment. He appealed to Igbo in Lagos State that they need to defend their investment in the state by voting APC, and that the party and the state governor meant well for them.

“Give Asiwaju Tinubu background support, it is not good for the President-elect not to have home support. He fought for the rights of the Igbo, and we have to pay him back for the support he has given to us and for life to be given and taken.

“Give him home support. If you have invested in Lagos, it is too humongous to play with. Where you live is your home. You need to start making friends and build bridges, we cannot make it alone.”

Igbokwe maintained that Sanwo-Olu has done a lot for the Igbos and every Lagosians, so they should come out en masse to vote for him.

“This is our home and a lot is going on here. Go home and tell our people that the governor is doing his best to make Lagos conducive for everybody. We will continue to do our best as partners in progress to move the state forward,” he said.

He said he is aware that governorship candidates of other political parties, like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, have been making overtures to them to vote for them, even trying to convince them that their parents are of Igbo extraction, he urged them to ignore their overtures and vote for continuity.

Igbokwe, therefore, charged the party leaders at each of the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development authorities to ensure they deliver their base for the APC in March 11 election.

He assured the Igbo that no threat against them will work because the matter is being dealt with internally.

