Guber Poll: IGP restricts vehicular movement

Ahead of tomorrow’s Governorship/ States’ Houses of Assembly election, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered restriction on all forms of vehicular movement between midnight and 6pm on Saturday. The gubernatorial poll is scheduled to hold in all but Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun states, which are products of off-season experience. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa, said those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, fire fighters, among others are, however, exempted from the restriction.

The directive, however, excludes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which does not enjoy the privilege of a state, strictly speaking. “Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management. “The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

“He also urges the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response. “Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact,” the FPRO said.

Like this: Like Loading...