Guber poll: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday began the distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls in Lagos State. The commission took delivery of the sensitive materials (ballot papers and results sheets) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday. Resident Electoral Commissioner for Olusegun Agbaje and the Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa were present during the distribution. Agbaje stressed INEC’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections. He called for the cooperation and support of stakeholders during and after the exercise. According to Agbaje, the sensitive materials are secured and intact for every stakeholder to see the transparency of the commission.

Kalu felicitates with former president Jonathan @ 64

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.   Acknowledging the contributions of the former president to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and beyond, Kalu described the former President as a […]
MDCAN seeks review of medical education curriculum

President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola has called for the review of the medical education curriculum in Nigerian universities. Speaking at the maiden edition of the MDCAN Medical Education Summit in Abuja, he decried the many setbacks confronting medical and other tertiary Institutions in the country especially […]
Why fertilizer’ll disappear from market this year, by Ebonyi

Ebonyi State government yesterday offered explanation why fertilizer would disappear from the market, saying it would be costly this year. Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and General Manager Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki during an interview. Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited is […]

