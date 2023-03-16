Guber poll: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday began the distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls in Lagos State. The commission took delivery of the sensitive materials (ballot papers and results sheets) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday. Resident Electoral Commissioner for Olusegun Agbaje and the Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa were present during the distribution. Agbaje stressed INEC’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections. He called for the cooperation and support of stakeholders during and after the exercise. According to Agbaje, the sensitive materials are secured and intact for every stakeholder to see the transparency of the commission.

