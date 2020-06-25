Guber poll: INEC rejects APC’s notification for Ondo primaries

Onyekachi Eze

The chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielding candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State is being threatened as the electoral umpire on Monday rejected the party’s notification for its primary election.

The APC had, in its letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was received on June 18, fixed July 20 as date for its primaries for the election of its candidate for the Ondo governorship.

The letter was signed only by the APC Acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama.

But INEC, in the letter by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriarari-Anthony, said the letter did not meet the provisions of its guidelines and regulations.

In the letter with reference No: INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3, dated June 22, 2020, INEC told the party that such letter should be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary.

The letters reads: “Please refer to your letter with reference APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/013, which was received at the commission on 18 June, 2020.

“The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC primary for Ondo State governorship primary on July 20, 2020 was signed by only the Acting National Secretary.

“This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of party primaries, which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of political party.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of its Ondo governorship primary in line with the relevant provision and guidelines for the conduct of party primary.”

Since the Court of Appeal judgement, which upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, two persons are laying claim to the APC national chairmanship position.

They are the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom and the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, who is holding brief for Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Giadom had already written to INEC, intimating him that he is the acting National Chairman, but there have been reports of his suspension and counter-suspension by the Rivers State chapter of APC.

INEC, on Tuesday, warned political parties of the dangers of spate of conflicting court judgements, which it said, are threat to the party primaries and elections.

