Guber poll: Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole overheating Edo polity–PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of heating up Edo polity ahead the election. Secretary, Publicity subcommittee of PDP National Campaign Council for Edo election, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Muhammadu Buharishouldcalltheduotoorder, andaccusedthemof perpetrating violence in the election.

“We strongly caution Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of Edo and the nation just because he and his candidate have no agenda to market to the people of Edo States,” he said.

Ologbondiyan noted that Ize-Iyamu said he would follow the footprint of Oshiomhole, and said the APC candidate has destroyed his own campaign by such statement.

“The campaign council asserts that such comment is a direct insult to the sensibilities of the people of Edo State, who suffered untold deprivation (during) Oshiomhole’s eight year rule as governor of Edo State. “It is laughable that after much orchestration, Ize- Iyamu has abandoned his plagiarised SIMPLE Agenda, (which, in any case, he had no capacity to execute) to follow Oshiomhole’s detestable ‘go and die’ policy and disregard for values, welfare and sensibilities of the people,” he added.

He reminded Ize-Iyamu that Oshiomhole’s footprint as the governor of Edo State included intimidation of widows, alleged suppression of personal freedom of citizens, adding that Edo people have been demanding his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for looting the state when he was governor.

