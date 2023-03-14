News

Guber Poll: JAMB shifts 2023 mock- UTME, adopts innovations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said it has shifted the 2023 Mock- UTME by one week due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on March 11, but that would now be held March 18. The 2023 Mock-UTME, which was earlier scheduled for March 16, has been shifted to March 30. This was even as the board adopted some new innovations aimed at addressing examination infractions, delay and failures witnessed in some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. A statement signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said candidates who registered early and indicated willingness to sit for the Mock-UTME would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their tres and other details.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oyo’s IGR growth result of hardwork – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has declared that the ranking of the state as seventh in the States’ Internally Generated Revenue Index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the first two quarters of 2021 did not come as a surprise, adding that the development was as a result of hardwork.   He also […]
News

Oyetola’s Nomination Saga: APC’s appointment of Buni asinine –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, has castigated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its decision to appoint the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni, as Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, saying “it was the most asinine and stupid thing that APC has even done.” The Senior […]
News

COVID-19: MAN members record N402.4bn unsold inventory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian manufacturers say their inventory of unsold goods jumped to a record high with a value of N402.4 billion ($1 billion) as consumer spending fell in a difficult business environment. It’s a confirmation of “the reality that the disposable income of the consumers has been grossly eroded,” Mansur Ahmed, president of the Manufacturers Association of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica