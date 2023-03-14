Guber Poll: JAMB shifts 2023 mock- UTME, adopts innovations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said it has shifted the 2023 Mock- UTME by one week due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on March 11, but that would now be held March 18. The 2023 Mock-UTME, which was earlier scheduled for March 16, has been shifted to March 30. This was even as the board adopted some new innovations aimed at addressing examination infractions, delay and failures witnessed in some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. A statement signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said candidates who registered early and indicated willingness to sit for the Mock-UTME would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their tres and other details.
