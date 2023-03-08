2023 Elections Politics

Guber Poll: Kwara SDP Rules Out Alliance With PDP, Others

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has ruled out any alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party in Kwara State.
The Presidential candidate of the SDP in the February 25 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, made this clarification while speaking with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.
Adebayo, who claimed that the PDP was responsible for the problems confronting Nigeria, asked rhetorically, how do we go back to form an alliance with such a party again?
“We joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because we were injured by the PDP, and the APC has also injured us. So, for us, there won’t be any alliance with any political party in Kwara State and elsewhere.
“The SDP is in the race to win elections, not only in Kwara State but across the country.”
Adebayo, who expressed reservation about the outcome of the presidential election, said Nigeria will not move forward until all the stakeholders recognise the need to fight poverty and insecurity.
He said: “I strongly admonish SDP members in Kwara state to strive and work harder to ensure that the party is not a party of opposition by winning the governorship poll, but rather a party with an ideological difference.”
The SDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Adebayo, also corroborated the presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the merger issue, saying the SDP is not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

