Guber Poll: ‘Lagos Too Sophisticated For Inexperienced Hands’ – Akosile

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile has said that Lagos is too sophisticated to be handed to those without experience.

Akosile who spoke in an interview on Wednesday urged residents of Lagos State not to be swayed by bigoted statements as they all prepare for Saturday’s gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Describing Lagos as a commercial hub of Africa’s biggest economy, Sanwo-Olu’s aide said, “Lagos is too cosmopolitan for us to be talking about ethnicity, bigotry. That is why you wouldn’t see us identify with anyone towing that path.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a free-minded person who loves, cares for, and respects all Lagosians. He believes in humanity first and foremost. He believes he is the father of all. Igbo, Hausas, Yorubas we are one and we should go into this election and think about competency and capacity.

“We should think about who we can trust our lives with. Is it the man who ensured we were safe during the COVID-19 pandemic or someone who has never been tested,” he said.

He noted that having worked closely with three previous governors – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and Akinwunmi Ambode in different capacities, Sanwo-Olu understands the State and the various challenges facing the mega city.

He said this knowledge helped Sanwo-Olu to come up with the THEMES agenda, the acronym of the six pillars of his strategic development agenda for the state, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance.

Akosile said Sanwo-Olu being the 15th governor of the state will be re-elected on Saturday by Lagosians because he has delivered on his campaign promises.

“I believe very strongly that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be re-elected as the governor of the state because performance is what you use to reward anyone that is going into a contest, especially a political contest.

“You have to look at the promises he made when he was coming on board and if he has delivered on them.

“The answer for most Lagosians is that Governor Babajide had indeed performed and delivered on the promises he made,” he said.

He recalled that a little above seven months when the Sanwo-Olu administration had barely settled down, the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the entire world and Lagos became an epicenter of the airborne disease.

“He said the Governor showed leadership in rising up to the occasion and responding to the pandemic.

“As Incident Commander, he protected the citizens of the state by ensuring that the ravaging infection was well managed. Sanwo-Olu, with the assistance of his Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and other stakeholders controlled the spread and ensured that those who contracted the virus were well attended to.

“He was the first governor to come up with a clearly defined containment strategy and response, which was later adopted by the presidency for the national response plan,” he added

Sanwo-Olu, whose main challengers are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was recently endorsed for a second term in office by nine other political parties in the state.

Politics

Abdullahi Adamu: Man with the magic wand to turn APC around

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was last week elected the fifth National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His leadership comes as the party prepares for next round of general elections. Johnchuks Onuanyim takes a look at the person of Abdullahi Adamu and the challenges before him as the new party leader. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, […]
2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

PDP Protest March Against Presidential Election Result Begin In Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding a protest march against the presidential election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. New Telegraph reports that the protest that is ongoing at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja is been led by the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji […]
Politics

Some people deliberately wreak havoc to make govt look bad– Osifo

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A former presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Stanley Osifo, has urged Nigerians to overlook the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket and consider competence of the candidates of the party. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Osifo, said the problem of Nigeria are endemic and that all hands must be on deck to […]

