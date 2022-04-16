News

Guber poll: Nnaji, Udofia disagree on anointed candidacy

Two governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Barth Nnaji, and Obong Akpan Udofia, have disagreed over plans by outgoing governors to anoint their successors. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State anointed Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred successor, while it is rumoured that his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi wants his successor to come from a particular local government area in Enugu East senatorial zone. Nnaji, who is seeking the PDP governorship ticket of Enugu State, said though there are many aspirants in the state, there is nothing wrong “if the governor tells us that this is where he wants to go. “The party is very important. We have to respect the party and the leadership of the party, and the governor is the leader of the party in the state.”

He noted that the existing peace in Enugu State is made possible because of rotation. According to him, “the governor is in support of zoning and looks at himself as a product of zoning and we all look at zoning as a way for us to continue to maintain peace in Enugu State. Therefore I’m fully in support of zoning. Nnaji said he is contesting because he is from Nkanu East that has not produced a governor of the state before. But Akpan Udofia, who is Akwa Ibom State governorship aspirant, said power belongs to God. He said: “I’m not aware that he (Governor Emmanuel) anointed anybody. I just heard that he has a preferred candidate.”

 

Our Reporters

