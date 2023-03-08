News Top Stories

Guber Poll: NYSC appeals for more security for corps members

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended corps members for their outstanding performances during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election. The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed stated this yesterday during a meeting with all the NYSC State Coordinators in preparation for the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

He said the corps members that served as ad-hoc staff in the Presidential and National Assembly elections have written their names in gold in the annals of history of the country as good ambassadors of the Scheme. Ahmed said every stakeholder must rally round the Scheme in order to achieve its mandate, especially in the on-going general elections. Speaking further, General Ahmed appealed to members of the public to provide enabling environments for the corps members to discharge their election duties, especially as the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections draw near.

The Director General enjoined all State Coordinators to sustain constant interface with relevant security agencies so as to ensure the safety of their corps members on election duty, including their welfare. In his words: “I urge you to be committed to the general well-being of your staff and corps members. I also encourage you to uphold teamwork and lead with good examples in your respective State Secretariats.”

