News

Guber poll: Ogun PDP rejects Adebutu, backs Atiku’s ex-spokesman

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A faction of the Ogun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday adopted Segun Showunmi, the spokesman of the Abubakar Atiku 2019 Presidential Campaign, as the party’s governorship candidate in the state ahead of the 2023 election. The group rejected the governorship candidacy of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, accusing him of stifling the growth of the party in the state. Showunmi was adopted at a senatorial district stakeholders’ meeting, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting, which was attended by some members of the South- West Executive, including the Zonal Treasurer, Hon. Omotoyosi Ogunse, Zonal Ex-Officio, Gbenga Idowu, Zonal Legal Adviser, Mosuru Olakupoyi and the state Party Leader, Hon. Segun Showunmi, passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I’m not interested being President – Ex Kano Emir, Sanusi

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Former Emir of Kano and Khalifa Tijjaniya in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has said he is not interested in becoming President of the country.   The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said politics is never part of his ambitions. He spoke in Abuja at a dinner organized in his honour by […]
News

Ekiti moves to create 19 new councils

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has presented two bills to the House of Assembly for approval. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, named them as Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 and Ekiti State Judiciary (Funds Management) Bill 2021. According to him, the Creation of Local Government Bill 2021 […]
News

El-Rufai signs law to castrate rapists in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has signed into law the amended Penal Code, 2020 passed by the state House of Assembly, which postulates surgical castration upon conviction for rapists in the state. Also, convicts’ names were to be listed on the sex offenders register that would bepublishedbytheAttorney- General and state Commissioner for Justice. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica