Guber poll: Ogun PDP rejects Adebutu, backs Atiku’s ex-spokesman

A faction of the Ogun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday adopted Segun Showunmi, the spokesman of the Abubakar Atiku 2019 Presidential Campaign, as the party’s governorship candidate in the state ahead of the 2023 election. The group rejected the governorship candidacy of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, accusing him of stifling the growth of the party in the state. Showunmi was adopted at a senatorial district stakeholders’ meeting, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting, which was attended by some members of the South- West Executive, including the Zonal Treasurer, Hon. Omotoyosi Ogunse, Zonal Ex-Officio, Gbenga Idowu, Zonal Legal Adviser, Mosuru Olakupoyi and the state Party Leader, Hon. Segun Showunmi, passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...