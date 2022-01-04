Guber poll opportunity to reclaim Ekiti reputation, says Fayemi

Excerpt from the New Year address by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

‘

T his is my eighth New Year address to you all, the fourth in this my second administration. It will be my last as your governor because, as you know, this year is an electoral year in our dear state, and a new administration will be ushered in to continue from where we would stop. It is thus our collective responsibility at this point in the making of our history as a state, to evaluate where we are coming from over the past three plus years and work together to consolidate the grounds we have covered as we begin to wind down the tenure of office of this administration, and renew our commitment to finish strong, and finish well. The reality of how finite time is, and the enormity of our developmental challenges have guided this administration from inception and informed the sense of urgency we have demonstrated in the implementation of our policies and programmes. We have made deliberate efforts to ensure that every town, and indeed every indigene and resident, have been impacted immensely by our generic social welfarist programmes and policies, massive investments in infrastructure, closing observable gaps in our drive for sustainable development, and the enactment and enforcement of progressive laws. We also addressed community-specific demands that were made, in the spirit of equity and inclusive governance. We are proud that we have laid a solid foundation and raised the bar in governance and set a backdrop against which subsequent administrations would be assessed. We are proud that we have kept faith with the sacred mandate you entrusted to us and advanced the development of the State significantly in the outgone years. The year 2021 was the most eventful in the tenure of this administration so far, despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and our dwindling revenue base brought on by contractions in the macro-economic environment. In all respects, 2021 was a year of consolidation. We are pleased to report some milestone achievements we collectively accomplished in the past year 2021, categorised according to our five priority areas or pillars – Governance; Agriculture and Rural Development; Social Investment; Knowledge Economy; and Infrastructure and Industrial Development. Crucial to the attainment of good governance is an effective legal regime that responds to current social and economic needs of our people. To achieve this in concrete terms we concluded the review of the Laws of Ekiti State. In addition, towards enabling a seamless enforcement process, we have facilitated cooperation and collaboration between security agencies, the Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary with emphasis on respecting and acknowledging their competences and independence. Of equal importance is the issue of access to justice. I am pleased to report that in the year 2021, Ekiti State was the first state to conclude seating of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Allegations of Human Rights Violations Against the Police, defunct SARs officers and Others. We further acted on the recommendations of the White Paper Panel by paying compensation to victims amongst other remedial measures. We remain committed to working with the Federal Government and other government entities to address the other far reaching recommendations. In order to bring access to justice closer to our people, we opened a novel Citizens’ Complaints Centre in Oja-Oba market. The purpose of the centre is to provide an easily accessible avenue for persons aggrieved by the conduct of government institutions and security agencies to seek redress. When fully operational the centre will provide efficient free legal advisory services with the possibility of referrals for legal representation in court. We have also ensured deepening of reforms in the Civil Service with the sponsorship of some Civil Servants to local, national, and international training programs, purchase of vehicles for senior civil servants, facilitation of car and housing loans for various cadres of civil servants, and payment of over 500 million naira in outstanding gratuities to pensioners. We have equally ensured prompt and consistent payment of salaries, and the offsetting of one month arrears owed by the previous administration; completion and commissioning of two blocks of hitherto abandoned secretariat office buildings; recruitment of about 4,000 new officers into the State Public Service; creation of 19 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) to deepen good governance at the grassroots. This process was completed with the signing of the Creation of Local Government Law, 2021. I am pleased to update you that the respective LCDAs will become fully functional together with the existing 16 local government areas with the forthcoming inauguration of Local government elected officials on January 4. Just a few days ago, I signed the year 2022 Budget of Legacy and Consolidation which is a collective product of the various stakeholders involved in Ekiti project. You will recall that during the preparation of the budget, we embarked on our annual citizens’ engagement meetings around the State to se- cure the input of stakeholders into the annual budget. This New Year, 2022, promises to be more exciting and impactful as we strive to strengthen the legacy and consolidate on our visible successes in order to finish well. The year 2022 Appropriation Bill tagged, “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation” is deliberately tailored to enhance the delivery of our promise to leave Ekiti State better than it was when we took over. The 2022 budget has been designed to help us achieve our goal of finishing well, by consolidating the gains of the last three years, and handing over an enduring legacy to the administration that will succeed us. It has been designed to ensure that we complete our capital projects, while also ensuring that the day-to-day operations of government continue to run seamlessly. We are determined to complete all major projects including the Ekiti Passenger-Cargo Airport, the Ado-Iworoko section of the Ado-Ifaki Road, renovation of township roads, and finally commence the construction of our farms to markets roads across the State. This year will also witness construction and renovation of more schools, provision of learning materials for students, completion of the ongoing construction and equipping of our Intensive Care Unit at EKSUTH, as well as various ongoing projects in many of our secondary and primary health centres. We will continue to focus on the environment, by completing our erosion and watershed management project, while also consolidating on our gains in agriculture by investing in more Public-Private Partnerships, to deepen commercial agriculture across the State. This year, we will also accelerate our long term transformative projects like the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone- two projects that will eventually deliver large scale opportunities to thousands of our young people and give them ample opportunities to develop exciting careers without having to emigrate from our homeland. Last but not least, in 2022, we would work with the Ekiti State House of Assembly on its legislative scrutiny, we will become one of the few states in Nigeria that can take pride in having a set of current laws as opposed to laws inherited from colonial era. As you know, the year 2022 is an electoral year for us in Ekiti. Beginning from this month, political parties will be conducting primaries to determine their respective flag bearers. Later in the year on Saturday, June 18, 2022, we would be going to the polls to elect a new governor. I would like to use this opportunity to implore us, one and all, to conduct ourselves as the truly honourable people that we are and avoid stoking divisions and bitterness amongst us. This election is another opportunity to reclaim our reputation as decent people and correct the negative perceptions we were once smeared with because of the ignoble actions of a few of us in previous electoral cycles. I also want to use this opportunity to especially appeal to the political elite in our state across party lines, to eschew the use of violence throughout the process, and avoid the use of inciting words, cyber-bullying, and all actions aimed at causing crisis in the state. On our part, we will do everything to ensure that we hand over to a new administration in a rancour-free environment. As you all know, we as mortals can only put in our best efforts, but power ultimately belongs to God who rules in the affairs of men, and it is His will that will prevail in our homeland.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...