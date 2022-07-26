Guber Poll: Osun Assembly begins handover process

Ahead of the November hand-over of power by the APC-led government in Osun State, the State House of Assembly on Monday commenced the process with the State of Osun Transition Bill 2022.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, during plenary presented a private member bill drafted by him tagged ‘State of Osun Transition Bill 2022’ signalling the commencement of hand-over of power from theAll Progressive Congress(APC) tothePeoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Bill, which has passed through second reading, is aimed at a seamless transition from one government to the other on November 27, 2022 when the state will have the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, at the helm.

Owoeye noted that the novel bill, when passed into law, will allow for a comprehensive and practical arrangement to regulate, in accordance with the law, the transfer of political power following an election to the office of the governor

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...