News

Guber Poll: Osun Assembly begins handover process

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

Ahead of the November hand-over of power by the APC-led government in Osun State, the State House of Assembly on Monday commenced the process with the State of Osun Transition Bill 2022.

 

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, during plenary presented a private member bill drafted by him tagged ‘State of Osun Transition Bill 2022’ signalling the commencement of hand-over of power from theAll Progressive Congress(APC) tothePeoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The Bill, which has passed through second reading, is aimed at a seamless transition from one government to the other on November 27, 2022 when the state will have the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, at the helm.

 

Owoeye noted that the novel bill, when passed into law, will allow for a comprehensive and practical arrangement to regulate, in accordance with the law, the transfer of political power following an election to the office of the governor

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s installed power generation now 13,000mw –Minister

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, has said the nation’s installed grid power generation capacity is now 13,000 megawatts (MW) from the 8,000mw that the Muhammadu Buhari administration inherited in 2015. Mamman, who disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power, disclosed that transmission capacity has also increased […]
News Top Stories

Reps request details of crude oil production, revenue generated by NUPRC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday requested for details of crude oil production from October 2021 to March, 2022, with a view to determining the revenue accrued to the Federation Account through Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).   The investigative hearing on the ‘Revenue Monitoring Exercise’ was held at the instance of the House Committee […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

2023: I’m more experienced than Osinbajo, Amaechi tells Ogun APC delegates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   The Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that, he was more experienced than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when it came to ruling Nigeria. Amaechi spoke on Monday night when he met with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and delegates of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica