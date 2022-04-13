Guber poll: Osun Police warn parties against rallies without approval

Police have warned political parties against campaign rallies ahead of the July 16 Osun State governorship poll without approval. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Opalola Olawoyin, the force decided to insist on approval for rallies to forestall any possible breakdown of Law and order.

“This is to avoid a clash as well as to ensure provision of adequate security for such campaign rallies or procession and also to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. She urged politicians and parties to play the game in line with the Electoral Act.

The police urged the lawabiding citizens to go about their legitimate business as their safety is guaranteed. Meanwhile, New Telegraph has observed an increase in police presence on the major roads in the state in recent days. When our correspondent asked for the reason for the heavy police presence in strategic locations in the Osogbo metropolis, a policeman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was because of an alleged planned protest by some civil society organisations.

