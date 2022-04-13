News Top Stories

Guber poll: Osun Police warn parties against rallies without approval

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Police have warned political parties against campaign rallies ahead of the July 16 Osun State governorship poll without approval. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Opalola Olawoyin, the force decided to insist on approval for rallies to forestall any possible breakdown of Law and order.

“This is to avoid a clash as well as to ensure provision of adequate security for such campaign rallies or procession and also to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. She urged politicians and parties to play the game in line with the Electoral Act.

The police urged the lawabiding citizens to go about their legitimate business as their safety is guaranteed. Meanwhile, New Telegraph has observed an increase in police presence on the major roads in the state in recent days. When our correspondent asked for the reason for the heavy police presence in strategic locations in the Osogbo metropolis, a policeman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was because of an alleged planned protest by some civil society organisations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to issue N250bn Sovereign Sukuk for roads

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

DMO offered N162.557bn in 2020 The Debt Management Office (DMO) is set to resume the financing of critical road infrastructure across the country with Sovereign Sukuk bond instrument.   The debt agency is targeting to raise between N200 billion and N250 billion to finance critical road projects across the country this year for fourth consecutive […]
News

Reduce rebuilding certification levies, institute tells Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called for reduction of building certification levies in Lagos State in order to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.   The Chairman of the chapter, Mr. Sunday Wusu, made the call recently at a news conference to announce the 30th Lagos Builders’ Conference scheduled to […]
News

Pantami: ICT generated over N1trn for FG in 2 years

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has said that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector has contributed over N1 trillion to the Federal Government’s purse in the last two years. The Minister, who disclosed this while commissioning the 12th batch of the Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica