Guber Poll: PDP candidate distances self from violent campaign

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State Okey Ahiwe has distanced himself from the violent campaign by party members and supporters. Ahiwe, whospokewithNew Telegraph on WhatsApp said: “I dissociate myself completely romanypro-violentgroup.” He became his party’s governorship candidate after the death of Prof. Uche Ikonne Ikonne. Speaking further on the violentcampaignvideo, Ahiwe said: “Whoever knows me will tellyouthatIamaverypeaceful man.” Inthevideo, the speakerwho was wearing the T-shirt with Ahiwe’s photograph said: “We have done one campaign and we will do another one with somevehiclesandvideoing; we would have enough sound and theremustbenoiseandweneed to tell everybody that this place belongstous.

