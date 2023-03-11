Politics

Guber Poll: PDP Expresses Confidence In Retaining Taraba

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), has expressed confidence that the party would retain the state, given its dominance in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly polls.
Kefas who spoke at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, when he accompanied two senators-elect from the state to collect their Certificates of Return, said PDP has delivered to continue to take Taraba State to the promised land.
The senators-elect are the current deputy governor of the state, Haruna Manu (Taraba Central) and Senator Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).
Kefas boasted that “there is no vacancy for the opposition in Taraba because we have done well and we promise to do more as we take the state to the promised land.
“Our determination to retain power come Saturday, March 11 2023 is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward, and as you can see we are already surging ahead in the poll.”
Manu, the outgoing deputy governor had said that the presence of the governorship candidate was to affirm their commitment to the party’s victory.
He added that with the dominance of the PDP in the national legislature, the Kefas administration would enjoy the tremendous support needed to move the state forward.
Senator Lau on his part, promised to work to deliver the party’s candidate in his zone “because PDP is the only party that can guarantee development.”

