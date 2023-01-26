Guber Poll: PDP plans fresh primary as Abia candidate, Ikonne, dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be preparing for a fresh primary in Abia State to replace its governorship candidate, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, who died in the early hours of yesterday. Ikonne’s death came less than two months to the March 11 fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of governorship election in 28 states of the country including Abia State. Section 34 of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that where a nominated candidate dies before the date of election, INEC shall suspend the election and fix a new day for the election within 14 of the death of the candidate.

In the same vein, where a nominated candidate dies after the commencement of polls but before the final result and declaration of a winner, the Act empowers INEC to suspend the election for a period not more than 21 days. Section 33 of the Electoral Act states that a political party can only substitute a nominated candidate for an election if the candidate withdraws from the race or dies.

According to the provision of the Act: “A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate; provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the Commission for the election concerned.” However, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, could not be reached at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, Abia State governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday announced the suspension of the PDP campaign in the state as a mark of respect to the late Ikonne.

The governor also ordered that the party’s flag should fly at half-mast. In a statement issued yesterday, Ikpeazu said: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness. “While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. “I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

In response to Ikonne’s death, the state’s All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Prof. Greg Ibe, also suspended his campaign activities over Prof. Ikonne’s death Ibe, who described the death of Ikonne as a rude shock, commiserated with Ikonne’s family, especially his wife, Barrister Uzoamaka and children. In a statement issued by the Director General of his campaign organization, Emeka Nwachukwu, the APGA candidate, said: “As a mark of honour to the late Ikonne who was a fellow governorship candidate and colleague in the academic profession, Professor Ibe has announced immediate suspension of all his political activities including publication of campaign materials and transmission of radio and TV jingles till further notice.” Meanwhile, the Akwadike Abia, Sir Dave Agwalla, yesterday said the news of Ikonne’s death came to him as a rude shock. He stated the late PDP candidate “touched so many lives beyond partisan politics,” describing him as “a proud and accomplished son of the state, who contributed in no small measure, to human training, growth and development. “The Prof was definitely not tired, as he prepared to serve his people, at the highest capacity, as governor, when death came knocking so untimely. “He was already embedded into the people’s consciousness by virtue of his unconventional robust campaign, without bitterness or animosity towards anyone, to serve the state as her next governor after the elections. “While we celebrate the life and times of the great Prof lkonne, we pray that the Lord Almighty, console his immediate family, the government and people of Abia state and repose his gentle soul, eternally.”

