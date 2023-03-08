2023 Elections News

Guber Poll: Police Bars Non-State Actors From Ebonyi Polling Units

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Police Command has barred non-state actors from the polling units during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police spokesperson in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

The statement reads, “Ahead of 2023 Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly Election slated for 11th March 2023, the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command is using this medium to warn all non-state actors, Gubernatorial/State House of assemble candidates, organizations not constitutionally empowered to participate in election duty to steer clear of all courses of the electoral processes.

“Any organization/group in whatever name found flouting this warning will be sanctioned in accordance with the extant laws.

“They are to go to their various polling units as voters to exercise their franchise without wearing their uniforms”.

