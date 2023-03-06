Guber Poll: Those wishing me death’ll see me victorious – Speaker

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has dispelled the rumours making the rounds in some quarters in the state that he was sick and has died.

There have been rumours that Nwifuru was very sick and was flown to India for medical attention. Some even said he has passed away. However, dispelling the rumours yesterday, Nwifuru said those who are wishing him sickness or death will be alive and see him victorious at the governorship race and also witness his swearing-in as the 4th Executive Governor of the state. The Speaker in a statement signedbyhisChief PressSecretary, Leo Oketa, said: “This serves to inform the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public that the Honourable Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, is hale, hearty and bubblingconfidentlyindivine health of mind and body.

