Guber Poll: Those wishing me death’ll see me victorious – Speaker

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has dispelled the rumours making the rounds in some quarters in the state that he was sick and has died.

There have been rumours that Nwifuru was very sick and was flown to India for medical attention. Some even said he has passed away. However, dispelling the rumours yesterday, Nwifuru said those who are wishing him sickness or death will be alive and see him victorious at the governorship race and also witness his swearing-in as the 4th Executive Governor of the state. The Speaker in a statement signedbyhisChief PressSecretary, Leo Oketa, said: “This serves to inform the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public that the Honourable Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, is hale, hearty and bubblingconfidentlyindivine health of mind and body.

Study: Daily yogurt could control high blood pressure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A daily dose of yoghurt could be the next food for people with high blood pressure, according to a new research from the University of South Australia. The study conducted in partnership with the University of Maine in the United States examined the associations between yoghurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors, […]
Reps approve N1trn Ways and Means advances

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the federal government’s request for the restructuring of the N1 trillion additional Ways and Means advances for implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act as passed by the National Assembly. It also recommended further engagement with the executive by the Joint Committee to allow for thorough and detailed work […]
FG to assist NEITI track oil revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Owing to the absence of accurate figures realised as revenue from oil and gas sources, the Federal Government, through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, has promised lending support to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenue accruing to Federal Government.   Accountant General of the […]

