Guber Poll: US demands prosecution of those involved in voter intimidation, violence

The United States has expressed deep concern over acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Lagos, Kano, and some other states in Nigeria. In a statement released by the Public Affairs Section of the US Diplomatic Mission in Abuja, the US said the use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly disturbing.

According to the statement, members of the US Diplomatic Mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand. It therefore called on the government of Nigeria to hold accountable and bring to justice any individual(s) found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

The United States said it will also consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria. The full text of the statement read thus: “Nigeria carried out the second round of its electoral process with gubernatorial and state assembly elections on March 18. The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states. Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents firsthand. “The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning. We commend all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who have chosen to reject and speak out against such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process. “We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process. The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria. “The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with. We further call for Nigeria’s people to work together as they participate in and continue to strengthen the country’s vibrant democracy.”

