News Top Stories

Guber Poll: US demands prosecution of those involved in voter intimidation, violence

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The United States has expressed deep concern over acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Lagos, Kano, and some other states in Nigeria. In a statement released by the Public Affairs Section of the US Diplomatic Mission in Abuja, the US said the use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly disturbing.

According to the statement, members of the US Diplomatic Mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand. It therefore called on the government of Nigeria to hold accountable and bring to justice any individual(s) found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

The United States said it will also consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria. The full text of the statement read thus: “Nigeria carried out the second round of its electoral process with gubernatorial and state assembly elections on March 18. The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states. Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents firsthand. “The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning. We commend all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who have chosen to reject and speak out against such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process. “We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process. The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria. “The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with. We further call for Nigeria’s people to work together as they participate in and continue to strengthen the country’s vibrant democracy.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine supply shortfall

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agenc y report s

The European Commission (EU) yesterday said it had launched legal action against Astra- Zeneca (AZN.L) for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID- 19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged […]
News

Health funds: Niger, NGO to develop accountability framework

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery services in Niger State, the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, has developed an accountability framework to support the implementation process of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in the state.   The fund according […]
News

Buhari meets Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Bawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…cancels meeting with NGF President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu at the State House, Abuja. Also at the meeting were the Governor […]

Leave a Reply