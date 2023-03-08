News

Guber Poll: We’re not accord with any party – LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said that it is not working with or in alliance with any political party or candidate in Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections. LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement said the party is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that its candidates not only participate, but win at the ballot.

Abure denied that the party reached an agreement with any political party for support, describing those making such claims as “’political opportunists.’ He also said that the LP national secretariat has not given any instruction to any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except the party’s candidates in the elections. “Our members should not only go out and vote, but should follow the pro-cess to a conclusive end as provided by the law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in the LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country. “The LP is not in any al-liance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls,” Abure asserted.

Meanwhile, Labour Party Chairman in the state, Deinye Pepple, said: “In the past few days, the party in the state was hit by a major shock of an unknown person surfacing and claiming to be our gubernatorial candidate, coupled with the news making the rounds on social media that our gubernatorial candidate, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has stepped down and adopted the APC candidate.” He added: “In order for us not to remain in the dark, the party in line with the 23 council chairmen has decided to support a credible candidate irrespective of party affiliation, a candidate who must be young and vibrant and must hail from the senatorial district that haven’t produced a governor before in the state.

Our Reporters

