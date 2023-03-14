Guber Poll: You’ve my blessing, Clark tells LP Delta candidate

A former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has thrown his weight behind the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Delta State, Ken Pella. Clark, leader of Pan-Niger DeltaForum(PANDEF), who received Pella in his Abuja residenceyesterday, saidDelta State needs a governor with character and competence. He recalled that when he was Commissioner for Finance in the Mid-western State, during the civil war, he appointed Pella’s father Principal of Baptist High School in Benin City “because his father was a firstclass gentleman.”

Theelder statesmancalled for the restructuring of the country, “because nobody is going to be second-class citizenandanotheronefirst- class citizen in the same country.” He expressed the hope that whoever becomes the governor of Delta State “should be a straight forward person, competent, respected and good character; not person that will eat our money at the expense of the state. “Nothing can prevent me from giving my blessing; so God will, therefore guide, you.” Pella later in an interview with journalists, said his chances of winning the rescheduled governorship election is bright. He said: “Our chances are very bright because we believe the people are solidly behind us. We will win this election fair and square.”

