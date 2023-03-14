News

Guber Poll: You’ve my blessing, Clark tells LP Delta candidate

A former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has thrown his weight behind the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Delta State, Ken Pella. Clark, leader of Pan-Niger DeltaForum(PANDEF), who received Pella in his Abuja residenceyesterday, saidDelta State needs a governor with character and competence. He recalled that when he was Commissioner for Finance in the Mid-western State, during the civil war, he appointed Pella’s father Principal of Baptist High School in Benin City “because his father was a firstclass gentleman.”

Theelder statesmancalled for the restructuring of the country, “because nobody is going to be second-class citizenandanotheronefirst- class citizen in the same country.” He expressed the hope that whoever becomes the governor of Delta State “should be a straight forward person, competent, respected and good character; not person that will eat our money at the expense of the state. “Nothing can prevent me from giving my blessing; so God will, therefore guide, you.” Pella later in an interview with journalists, said his chances of winning the rescheduled governorship election is bright. He said: “Our chances are very bright because we believe the people are solidly behind us. We will win this election fair and square.”

Our Reporters

News

Herdsmen abduct five people returning from wedding

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Herdsmen on Saturday evening kidnapped five people at Nando and Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. The abductors have also demanded a N3 million ransom to release the victims. A witness,   Nwachim Okechi, said the incident occurred while they were returning from a traditional wedding in Awka.   He said: […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph Awards: I’m excited our efforts are recognized –Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accepted his nomination as Political Icon of the Year from the New Telegraph Newspaper. The Ekiti State Governor, who expressed his excitement when he received the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, led by its Managing Director/ Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, said his life has been about […]
News

Energy generation hits 68,856.37MW 

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

A data sourced from the National Electricity Systems Operator (NESO) by New Telegraph on Tuesday, revealed that energy generated on Sunday was 68,856.37MW, while 67,790.1MW was sent out. Nigeria Electricity System Operator is an arm of the Federal Government’s Power Transmission Company. Government has explained that the operational statistics when the national grid collapsed for […]

