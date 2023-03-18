2023 Elections News

Guber Polls: Food Sellers Making Quick Sales In Lagos

Food sellers cashed into the opportunity provided by the crowd of people who filed out to vote during Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections at Isolo to do quick business.

Items sold include cooked food, snacks soft drinks, and biscuits among others

The story is the same at the command headquarters, in Ikeja, as well as Oshodi, as the only canteen on the premises was unable to cope with the huge crowd.

At 9 a.m., the vendors were seen selling different types of cooked rice, and others.

One of the buyers, at Okota, Chikezie Ezeogo, said he left his house as early as 6.30 am to be able to get to his polling unit.

“I reside in Ire-Akari estate in Isolo. I had to trek to get to my polling centre without food.

“At least what I am eating will be enough to take me back home,” he said

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already arrived at the unit and was installing its stand.

“Now you can see that area boys are the ones here and when someone comes out and see what is happening, some go back. This is not just right.

“The last time we had an army and police but now we have only a few police present. We believe that this is a planned thing,” he said.

