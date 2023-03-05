Guber Polls: Mop Up Arms In Ebonyi, PDP Tells Security Agents

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has called on security agents in the state to take urgent steps and mop up all the arms allegedly imported into the state before the governorship poll for a free and fair election in the state.

The party alleged that four AK-47 riffles have been distributed in each of the 171 wards across the state ahead of the Saturday governorship election in addition to the ones already in circulation.

Director General of the party’s Campaign Council, Chief Austin Edeze, while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, lamented the alleged violence and irregularities that characterized the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state and urged the security agents not to allow them to reoccur at the governorship poll.

He alleged that a member of the party and a corps member who served as INEC ad-hoc staff were killed in his polling unit during the last Saturday election.

Edeze said “last election was marred by violence and irregularities. In my polling units, a group of armed men with sienna vehicles snatched ballot boxes.

“At the collation center, they shot our member and a corps member who I learned later died.

“The name of the person that was killed in my own polling unit, Ndi Ogbu Market Square in Ndiogbu Inyimagu ward, Ilis Ozoemena Nkwuda. The matter was reported at Iboko police station and was about to be transferred to the state police headquarters.

“But regrettably, some politicians in APC in Izzi Local Government have been meeting Ozoemena family to allow them to bury Ozoemena but he can’t be buried until the law takes its course. The man has a wife and three children.

“In some of the polling booths, there were swapping of votes. Votes of PDP were swapped which saw Nwebonyi as Senator-Elect, it’s also the same thing that saw Umahi as Senator-Elect. They boasted about it.

“Having known that we were robbed in the last election, we will not be robbed again.

“APC shared four Ak-47 in each ward and if you multiply it by 171 wards in the state, you can know the number of guns in the state including the unofficial ones they had imported.

“Law enforcement agents should mop up all the arms APC imported into the state to disrupt the polls.

“Ours is self defence and protection of our votes, we will not be robbed again. We shall win the governorship poll”.

