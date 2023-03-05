Guber Polls: Vote for competent leaders, Pentecostal bishops tell members

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, the Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum (PBF) Kaduna State chapter has called on its members and residents of the state alike to put aside their personal interest and vote for competent leaders in coming governorship and State House of Assembly elections. The Bishops in a communique on Saturday after a meeting on the political atmosphere and state of the nation also faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not properly managing the results of the presidential election, saying that the process was riddled with irregularities.

The communique signed by the Chairman and President of PBF, Kaduna State, Bishop Ademola Idowu Tinuoye, said they would do their best as bridge builders to unite all ethnic groups and religious bodies for the common good and development of the state as a whole. The Communique read in part: “At this juncture, the General Overseers, Presiding Bishops, Pastors and Leaders of Denominations, are required to rise above personal feelings and guide members to be objective and proactive in electing leaders without parochial sentiments as they go to vote in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.”

They said Fear of God, competence and experience should be considered in making our choices as Kaduna State needs leaders who will be fair to all without bias in governance and leadership ‘If there is government, there should be governance. “To this end, we will remain committed in our responsibilities and obligation as Clergies and Fathers of Faith in the land as bridge builders to uniting all ethnic groups and religious bodies for the common good and development of all. We are relentless in prayers to the Almighty God for His Grace and empowerment in this regard. “We hereby appeal to the citizens particularly, the body of Christ to exercise restraints considering the delicate peace we have in our dear state. This is penultimate and necessitated by the peculiarities of our dear state, Kaduna; situation whereby protests no matter how intended to be peaceful were easily hijacked and mispresented as sectarian and religious. We cannot afford to breach the peace we currently albeit delicately enjoy under any circumstance.

