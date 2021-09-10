Guber polls: YPP opposes storage of electoral materials in Imo

A political party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has vehemently rejected the purported plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store election materials for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State in Imo State. YPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the INEC had said that it would use the commission’s zonal headquarters office in Owerri, Imo State capital, to distribute non-sensitive materials for the Anambra State governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was said to have disclosed this on Wednesday during the commission’s quarterly meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu said the decision was a result of recent vandalisation and attacks on the commission’s facilities in Anambra. Martins, however, described the planned storage of election materials in Imo State “as ill-conceived and illogical proposition,” capable of overheating the polity, considering the mutual suspicion already existing among the political parties

