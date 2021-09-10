News

Guber polls: YPP opposes storage of electoral materials in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A political party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has vehemently rejected the purported plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store election materials for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State in Imo State. YPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the INEC had said that it would use the commission’s zonal headquarters office in Owerri, Imo State capital, to distribute non-sensitive materials for the Anambra State governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was said to have disclosed this on Wednesday during the commission’s quarterly meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu said the decision was a result of recent vandalisation and attacks on the commission’s facilities in Anambra. Martins, however, described the planned storage of election materials in Imo State “as ill-conceived and illogical proposition,” capable of overheating the polity, considering the mutual suspicion already existing among the political parties

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi’s new medical varsity followed due process – Orji

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that the newly approved medical university in the state, King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, followed due process. The state said the university was not a private university, contrary to such speculation. Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki. He […]
News

Bauchi gov dissolves cabinet, retains 4 special advisers

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday approved with immediate effect the dissolution of the state executive council and other political appointees that include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (CoS) Government House and all special advisers. Accordingly, four out of the political appointees were retained, including the special adviser, security; […]
News

JUST IN: Akpabio submits NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks

Posted on Author Reporter

    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has submitted the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhamamadu Buhari. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports that Akpabio submitted the NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks. The documents conveyed in sacks were received by the Attorney General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica