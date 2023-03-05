Guber polls: YSDC cautions against ethnicity, tribal sentiment, violence

The Yoruba Self-Determination Coalition (YSDC) has called on the electorate in the Southwest states to eschew tribal sentiments, ethnic colouration and intimidation as they go out to vote their preferred candidates in the Saturday, March 11 Governorship and States House of Assemblies elections. Spokesperson of YSDC, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, who spoke on behalf of the group at a press conference on Saturday in Lagos, stated that the Presidential/ National Assembly elections were filled with lots of misgivings along ethnic divides, which he said might snowball into violence and arson if not curtailed before the forthcoming elections. He said: “YSDC is aware of tribal sentiment put on the publicdomain( Yoruba/Igbo dichotomy) towards Saturday, March 11, Governorship and States House of Assembly elections script by political actors to gain sympathy from the electorates. “This is invariably heating the polity and may end-up causing voter apathy, disenfranchisement of Lagos residents to perform their civic responsibility as enshrined by the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Comrade Omotehinse also stated that the group has written a letter to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa stating unequivocally the need for more seriousness in providing adequate security on the election day.
