Guber Primary: Avoid self-destruction in Abia, Abaribe, others warn PDP

Eightgovernorship aspirants from Abia State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have warned the party against self-destruction, if it uses three-man ad-hoc delegates to conduct the May 25 governorship primary. The aspirants, including the Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, said the congress which held on May 6 that produced the list of three-man ad-hoc delegates in the custody of the National Working Committee (NWC) did not meet the Electoral Act requirement. At a press conference in Abuja, the aspirants accused Abia State Chairman of the PDP, Allwell Asiforo Okere, of subverting the democratic process and plan to impose candidates on the party.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who read the text of the press conference, said: “The party chairman overreached himself and by so doing flagrantly ran afoul of the extant laws, both that of the PDP and the Electoral Act.” He alleged that there was no ward congress for the election of three-man ad-hoc delegates for the purpose of electing a PDP governorship candidate in Abia State. According to him, the congress which was earlier scheduled to hold on April 30 was cancelled due to a court order.

He advised the party leadership to disregard any of such list since INEC has said “it neither received any communication from the PDP national chairman and the national secretary to participate nor did it monitor any such exercise as required by both the INEC guidelines for political parties section 1.2, which stipulates a mandatory seven-day notice to INEC and Section 82(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...