Guber race: I’ll dislodge Makinde, PDP in 2023, vows Adelabu at 50

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Oloye Bayo Adelabu, on Thursday expressed confidence that his party will defeat the incumbent, Govermor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 election in the state.
Adelabu stated this at a press conference organised in Ibadan to mark his 50th birthday.
According to him, his loss in the 2019 polls has enabled him to prepare for the political challenges that lie ahead, noting that the defeat has further endeared him to the people and the party structure in all the 33 local government areas of the state.
He was optimistic that the coalition parties that adopted the PDP candidate in the 2019 election have collapsed with several big-wigs in the PDP dumping it, submitting  that the present administration has not performed since its inauguration.
In his address, he said: “Everything this administration promised the people of the state is still on their wish-list 16 months after coming on board. With the calibre of people that have returned to APC, no party can stand the way of our party,” he said.
Filled with thanks to God for sparing his life to reach 50 years, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), disclosed that his grandfather, Adegoke Adelabu and father AbdulRauf Adelabu, both died at 43 and 33 years respectively. He said that almost two years after Governor Seyi Makinde was inaugurated, nothing concrete could be pointed to as achievement of PDP-led government.
His words: “No state needs a governor before salary is paid. When salary is paid through statutory allocations and it goes straight to the Accountant General, they take it to the bank and they pay. Why must that be the major achievement of any governor? And when you embark too much on populist programmes, which, in most cases, are not always giving the state sustainable development, it is more about immediate consumption.
“Populist programmes are short-lived. Within a short period, people will know that this man doesn’t really have so much to offer in terms of sustainable infrastructural development. It is going to two years now, can you point at one or two major projects that this government has completed? Everything is still on their wish list and if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”
Adelabu nevertheless lauded the national leadership of the APC for the ongoing reconciliation which he said will place the party in proper position ahead of the 2023 governorship race.

