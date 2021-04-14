News Top Stories

Guber screening: We’ve no case of fake certification –Wada

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee for the Anambra State governorship election, Capt. Idris Wada, said his committee has not encountered any incidence of fake or false certificate, among the aspirants who appeared before it. Wada, who spoke to newsmen after the exercise, explained that his committee was guided by recent judicial decisions on political party candidates.

A total of 16 aspirants appeared before the committee, which commenced sitting on Monday. Wade described the aspirants as “outstanding individuals,” and expressed the belief that whoever among them that eventually emerges as the candidate of PDP after the primaries “will be a credible, very strong candidate who will help our party to win the elections.

“I believe that with a thorough work we have done, any candidate that emerges from our party will come out strong, wellqualified, no misdemeanors, no issues will be raised as to his/her qualifications. “They are people of experience, and they will be able to impress the people of Anambra State to elect them as the governor for the state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.”

The former Kogi State governor said his committee will compile its report and forward its recommendation to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC). Meanwhile, some of the aspirants, who spoke after appearing before the committee, supported the idea of consensus candidate to avoid post-primary election crisis, which had been the bane of PDP in Anambra State since 2007. Former Special Adviser on Security in the state, Hon. Chukwuma Nzeribe, said he was comfortable with any arrangement that will bring peace in the state chapter of the party. “We are all brothers (and sisters).

There is nothing bad if all the aspirants come together and choose anyone among them,” Nzeribe said, even as he noted that “godfather” doesn’t win elections. Another aspirant, Emeka Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the arrangement could facilitate very friendly and peaceful environment among aspirants, adding that PDP needed such unity to do better than it had done in past governorship elections in Anambra State. He said: “I believe that some aspirants should step down for the others to allow the party do well in the elections. We are actually talking about it.”

Our Reporters

