Guilty verdict: Maguire’s Man United captaincy not yet threatened

Manchester United are expected to back Harry Maguire as captain in the short-term, despite the defender being found guilty in a Greek court this week.
MEN Sport understands there is no immediate decision planned by United to strip Maguire of the captaincy, nor will any ’emergency’ meeting take place in the coming days, contrary to reports. He was handed the captain’s armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January after Ashley Young’s departure to Inter Milan.
Maguire will discuss the situation with Solskjaer and United chiefs in time, but after being withdrawn from the England squad by Gareth Southgate, the player has time to rest and reflect on the incident in Mykonos.
United released a statement following the news that Maguire had been sentenced to 21 months and 10 days, suspended, after a Greek court on the island of Syros delivered a guilty verdict on charges of assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery
In that statement, the club confirmed Maguire and his legal team intended to appeal the charges and offered their full support to the 27-year-old. They believe there is evidence that sheds light on the true events of last Thursday night, which was not heard in a “rushed” trial.
“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” the statement said.

