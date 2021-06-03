Guinea-Bissau studies Nigeria’s telecoms regulation

A delegation from Autoridade Reguladora Nacional (ARN), the Telecom National Regulatory Authority of Guinea-Bissau, has visited the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The week-long visit, New Telegraph learnt, was to gain insights into NCC’s regulatory template as part of the exchange to build stronger bilateral relations with the Commission in the area of telecommunications regulation. Attending to the visiting team, the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, shared his experiences on some of the regulatory models, approaches, and best practices being implemented by the Commission in promoting a stable telecoms sector and accelerating digital inclusion in Nigeria.

Danbatta, who is also the Chairman of the West African Telecommunication Regulatory Assembly (WATRA), said the NCC had been recognised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as Africa’s foremost regulatory organisation and has over the years received regulators from across Africa and beyond whose mission is to understudy the commission. He recalled the strong support to Nigeria by Guinea Bissau during the recently concluded election for the position of Executive Secretary of WATRA and the Chairmanship of the regional body, noting that the benchmarking visit underscores the cordial relationship, cooperation, and collaboration between both countries.

“The 16 members of the regional organization share a common vision in ensuring that the citizens are not digitally excluded and are cooperating to ensure that access to information and communication technology services are not only ubiquitous but that they are available and affordable through effective national and regional policies,” Danbatta said.

The EVC pointed out that the NCC had, through the implementation of various policy initiatives, particularly the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), improved access to broadband for over 80 million Nigerians and targets the provision of Point of Broadband Access (PoA) in all the 774 local government areas (LGAs) of the country within the plan period. Dnabatta stated that challenges remain in the process, but observed that NCC is committed to addressing such challenges as the Right of Way (RoW) issue, multiple taxation, vandalism of telecom infrastructure, among others, confronting the licensees as they roll out services.

