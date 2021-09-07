News

Guinea: Coup leaders must protect rights of all citizens – Amnesty Int’l

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

Amnesty International’s West and Central Africa Director Samira Daoud  has charged the  leadership of the military  in Guinea who staged a coup on Sunday to protect the rights of all the population in that country.

A forceful change of government was effected in Guinea, following a military coup,  in which soldiers from the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) seized power and detained President Alpha Condé who is serving a third term as the leader of the country.

“We call on CNRD leaders to protect and guarantee the human rights of Guinea’s entire population, which has suffered years of violations and repression.

“Many political opponents and protesters were arrested before and after last October’s presidential election. All those arbitrarily detained must be released.

“Coup leaders must also clarify on which legal basis they are detaining President Alpha Condé. He must either be charged with a recognizable criminal offence or be immediately released,” Amnesty said.

Heavy gunfire broke out around the Presidential Palace in Conakry on the morning of  September 5. CNRD soldiers, led by Lt Col. Mamady Doumbouya, arrested President Alpha Condé and appeared on national television to announce the coup.

Doumbouya later stated that President Condé “is in a safe place and has seen a doctor”.

The coup leaders also dissolved Guinea’s constitution, suspended all institutions including the government, ordered a curfew, and closed all borders.

President Alpha Condé has been in power since December 2010. During his rule, a raft of human rights violations has been committed, including bans on peaceful assemblies, Internet shutdown, use of excessive force resulting in protesters being killed and injured, and scores of arbitrary arrests of opposition and civil society activists.

In a 2020 report, Amnesty International documented the killing of at least 50 people during demonstrations against the constitutional reform initiated and implemented by the authorities in 2019 and 2020. Nearly 200 other people were injured, and opponents have been arbitrarily arrested and detained, simply for having exercised their right to freedom of expression or peaceful assembly.

In  another 2019 report, Amnesty International documented the killing during protests of 70 protesters and bystanders and at least three members of the security forces, between January 2015 and October 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday announced the restriction on the number of churches and mosques attendance to 50 per cent, following fears about the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Sanwo-Olu also reduced the size of gatherings, and warned on compliance with containment protocols, even as he said people must […]
News

Enugu APC suspends Sen. Ayogu Eze, writes national leadership

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Ozzi Ward 7 in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 General elections, Senator Ayogu Eze on the grounds of anti-party. The statement of suspension, which was addressed to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention […]
News

Africa COVID-19 cases top 3m, first wave peak surpassed

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As COVID-19 cumulative cases in Africa top three million and daily case numbers exceed the first wave peak, the continent is now confronted with emerging variants of the virus. Revamped public health measures are ever more critical to avert a runaway surge in infections that could stretch health facilities to the breaking point. An average […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica