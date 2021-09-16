Guinea crisis: Osinbajo to represent Buhari at ECOWAS Meeting in Accra

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading a two-man Federal Government delegation to attend an extra ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea taking place in Accra, the capital of Ghana on Thursday.

Osinbajo is to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the physical meeting which will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The Vice President, according to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, left Abuja this morning in the company of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and he is expected back in Abuja later Thursday.

Osinbajo had participated virtually in the earlier ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali held on September 8, 2021

The Authority had then decided that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings. ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons; demanded the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order; and decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

