Guinea Insurance: Earning its share of a tough milieu

Guinea Insurance Plc, like its peers, has continued to witness pressure on its earnings following increasing claims and underwriting expenses. CHRIS UGWU writes

Contrary to the expectation that the Nigerian insurance industry would be the next growth sector, the performance of the industry, despite considerable improvement, remains far below optimal. Nigerian insurers face the same challenges as their counterparts in other emerging markets.

As a developing country, the challenges for Nigerian insurance companies also include non-enforceability of regulatons. Expectedly, the success of Nigeria’s insurance industry will depend largely on the resolution of the identified challenges, especially the enforcement of compulsory insurances.

Other key success factors are prompt claims settlement, competent management and corporate governance, innovative products, human capital and technology.

Since the crash of the nation’s capital market in 2008, negative perception has trailed the subsector, which was compounded by inability of about 85 per cent of the companies in the industry to pay dividend to shareholders for many years. Market watchers attributed the inability of the sub-sector to rise above the nominal level to crisis of confidence.

Despite the recapitalisation of insurance firms in 2007, the sector has continued to struggle with challenges such as dearth of appropriate human capital and professional skills, poor returns on investment, existence of too many fringe players and poor asset quality.

Other challenges include corporate governance issues, insurance premium flight, poor business infrastructural facilities, especially in the area of ICT and lack of innovation in product development. Also included is lack of awareness on the part of consumers on the uses/suitability of insurance products, low gross domestic product (GDP), per capita figures and poor corporate governance structures.

Guinea Insurance Plc is one of the companies that have got a fair share of the dwindling fortune of the sub-sector; the company is among the insurance firms that have remained at nominal level in share price. Guinea Insurance ended the 2020 financial year in red with a loss of N227.6 million as against N795 million recorded in 2019.

Expectations that the company would come out of the woods and revert to profitability seems to be dashed following harsh operating milieu and recapilisation programme being pushed by the sector regulator.

The rising underwriting expenses and other operational challenges experienced in recent times by the company, like its peers, has upstaged the rate of growth in premium, a development, which industry watchers said was threatening the profitability of the company and the industry as a whole. The share price closed at 20 kobo per share in when the closing bell rang on Friday.

Financials

Mr. Ugochukwu Godson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guinea Insurance Plc, while presenting the company’s 2020 Financial Year results to its shareholders, stated that despite the challenges faced in the year under review, “the company recorded modest earnings, as Gross Premium

Written stood at N1.08 billion in 2020, as against N1.29 billion in 2019, representing a decrease of 16.3 per cent. Gross Premium Income also decreased by 10.3 per cent, from N1.17 billion in 2019 to N1.05 billion in 2020. Net Premium Income decreased by 18.67 per cent, from N902.4 million in 2019 to N733.9 million in 2020.

“Owing to low single-digits interest rates in the fixed income market, Investment Income for the period under review decreased considerably by 50.1 per cent, from N210.06 million in 2019 to N104.8 million in 2020.

The year resulted in a loss of N227.6 million as against N795 million recorded in 2019. We must note, however, that the accelerated digitisation of the company’s customers engagement platforms, supply- chain interactions, and internal operations paid off, as the loss for the year dropped significantly by 71.3 per cent.

“The company also recorded a 15.2 per cent savings in its operational expenses, from N868.6 million in 2019 to N736.3 million reported in 2020, owing to executive management’s yearnings to achieve operational excellence, while also embracing essential principles and methods to create significant improvement within the work environment.

Guinea Insurance began 2021 financial year with a loss after tax of N61.213 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N23.820 million reported during the previous quarter of 2020. However, gross premium written grew by 66.84 per cent to close at N345.494 million in q1 2021 in contrast to N207.076 million reported in 2020.

But underwritten expenses grew by 71.66 per cent from N47.159 million in 2020 to N80.957 million in 2021. Net premium income for the period was N198.12 million, a drop of -3.4 per cent YoY from N205.052 million reported in 2020.

Net claims paid during the period was N40.2 million from N89.794 million in 2020, accounting for a drop of -55.2 per cent YoY. The insurance firm reported underwriting profit of N99.42 million, a-9.1 per cent drop YoY from N91.153 million in 2020. Guinea Insurance reported a loss of N90.59 million in its unaudited financial results for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2021 as against a loss of N74.365 million in 2020. However, the insurance firm recorded 57 per cent increase in Gross Premium Written to N807.8 million from N514.4 million. Claims payment declined by 29.9 per cent to N70.4 million from N100.4 million. Net premium income of N433.7 million a +16.1 per cent increase YoY from N373.43 million.

Operational challenges

Ugochukwu, represented by Mr. Samuel Onukwue, while giving a rearview, mirror account of the company’s journey in 2020, acknowledged that “the year under review will unfortunately be remembered for the impact that COVID-19 had on all aspect of lives and the attendant turbulence in the global and domestic economic landscapes.”

The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, acknowledged that “the year 2020 was understandably challenging, with the outbreak of a great disruption unleashed by a viral pandemic.

The growth in the Nigerian economy has been crawling due to its infrastructure deficit, high interest rates, and security challenges, kidnapping, conflict between herdsmen and farmers have all taken their toll on the Nigerian economy, but there was still a lot of scope for improvement.

He commended the board and management of the Company for going over and above in ensuring a significant reduction in its loss profile by a whopping 71.3 per cent in the year under review.

He further applauded the company for the institution of a strategic alliance with the Lagos State government, through its agency – Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), as the company’s sustainable development agenda has provided a powerful framework for the company to engage in corporate social responsibility, thereby putting its social license to work along the Jibowu axis of Lagos.

According to analysts at CSL Research, over the years, especially since the last recapitalisation in 2007, the industry has been engulfed in a brawl between the laggards and the high-fliers.

While the underperforming entities constantly have issues of delay in claims payment, which has created distrust for the general insurance proposition in Nigeria, the ‘highfliers” have continued to battle that narrative through increasing levels of efficiency. NAICOM has also been coming up with policies to ensure seamless insurance delivery.

Recall that in 2019, NAICOM instituted measures to ensure that players in the industry make prompt claims and benefits settlement as part of its quest to restore the eroding public trust for Insurance in Nigeria.

Prospects of recapitalisation

CSL Research noted that since the policy of recapitalization was proposed by the regulator, activities have intensified in the industry as players seek to meet the stated deadlines.

For instance, we saw a flurry of bonus issuance of shares in December 2020, as firms sought to meet the Phase I deadline by converting retained earnings to paidup capital as directed by NAICOM.

This followed in the track of the series of takeovers that were announced in late 2019 and early 2020. We note that beyond improving underwriting capacity in the industry, the recapitalisation exercise would eliminate operationally weak firms that have been a clog in the wheel of the industry over time.

In our view, there is enormous potential for players in the insurance industry in Nigeria given its untapped potentials as insurance penetration remains significantly low.

To tap into this, however, would require players to come up with innovative products.

One of such innovative ideas, in our view, is developing products targeted at millennials and Gen Z, who are currently excluded from the insurance net in Nigeria; despite constituting a sizeable number of Nigeria’s population.

Opportunities in the insurance industry are widely unexplored and a combination of favourable policies from NAICOM and efficient delivery by surviving players can help open more untapped areas.

Last line

Effective risk management, alongside a tailored product offering, are vital to bringing more Nigerians into the market and boost insurance, but unless more focus is given to training new actuaries, insurance firms will continue to bear the brunt of the massive slow-down in economic activity as revenue from premium income drops significantly

